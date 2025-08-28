LIVESTREAM: Gov. Lombardo, state leaders to address ongoing response to Nevada cyberattack

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Gov. Joe Lombardo and other state leaders are hosting a press conference Thursday afternoon to publicly address Nevada's ongoing response to a cyberattack that crippled state services this week.

Lombardo announced two resources for Nevadans impacted by the network outage: An expanded 211 phone line that will give information on direct access to state services during recovery, and a central website to act as a "single source of truth for all information related to this incident."

This website is already live at oem.nv.gov/recovery, and will provide up-to-date information on state agencies' operations, including security guidance and recovery timelines.

The attack was discovered Sunday morning, officials said previously. A host of state-run websites were taken offline while staff within the Governor's Technology Office worked to assess and repair damage.

The FBI is assisting with an ongoing criminal investigation into the nature and extent of the cyberattack, according to state leaders.

The governor's office previously said it had found no evidence that Nevadans' personal information was compromised. On Wednesday afternoon, state officials revealed that data had been "exfiltrated" — or moved outside the state's system — by bad actors. However, they haven't yet been able to say what data was taken and whether any personal identifying information was included.

"Our chief concern throughout this entire incident is the care and consideration of the state's infrastructure, and most importantly, the sensitive data we are entrusted to protect," said Tim Galluzi, who heads the Governor's Technology Office.

The hack has also prevented hundreds of thousands of Nevadans from accessing services they rely on, including the Department of Motor Vehicles and the Department of Health and Human Services, which administers welfare benefits like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

