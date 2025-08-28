Q&A: Answering your questions about the impact of the Nevada cyberattack

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevadans continue to feel the impact of a cyberattack that led to the closure of several state agencies and the shutdown of their websites this week.

We've worked to answer questions from our viewers throughout the week as we learn more about how the state is responding and what data may have been compromised by hackers. We'll update this page as we get additional information.

Let's break down some of your most common questions and what answers we've been able to get for you:

Question: Were hackers able to access my personal information?

Answer: It is still not clear what data was accessed during the attack, according to officials with the Governor's Technology Office. The Governor's Office previously said there is no reason to believe personal identifying information was taken, but they cannot definitively confirm that is the case.

Question: What was the motive behind the cyberattack?

Answer: State leaders said they do not know — yet. Gov. Joe Lombardo said on Thursday that while it's clear there has been an intrusion, they are still working to identify the attackers and a motive.

Question. Was this a unified cyberattack?

Answer: Not entirely. It is true that the cyberattack crippled many state agencies across Nevada, but it didn't put the state's entire system on lockdown. Many of the state's systems are siloed — meaning they're isolated from one another — and not every silo was affected. Emergency services like 911 were never impacted, online DETR services are still operational and many occupational board websites are up and running. For a full list of state agencies' operations, click the link here.

Question: How long are in-person services going to be unavailable at agencies like the DMV and welfare offices?

Answer: This is still not clear; however, in a recent update, the Governor's Office wrote that state offices were expected to offer in-person services again "later this week."

Question: Is the DMV still closed?

Answer: As of 12 p.m. Thursday — yes, the DMV is still closed for in-person services.

Question: Will I be charged a late fee or penalty if I wasn't able to register my vehicle because of the outage?

Answer: No, according to DMV director Tonya Laney.

"We will be waiving any late fees or penalties that are occurring as a result of the closure," Laney said. "Any expiration dates that fall in the closure window are being programmed to be waived."

"We are working closely with the Governor's Office and our law enforcement partners to ask them to be lenient with customers that fall into this timeframe," Laney added. "Let me be clear: This leniency is only going to apply to our customers that expired due to the outage."

Question: My DMV appointment was canceled because of the outage. Will I still be able to access in-person services?

Answer: The DMV is expected to open up walk-in services to those with canceled appointments for at least two weeks after resuming in-person services, officials have said. If your appointment was canceled because of the outage, you will be asked to go to the same DMV office where your appointment was scheduled and show proof of the cancellation.

Question: What DMV services are available during the outage?

Answer: You should still be able to take your online driver's license or permit test during the outage, Laney said. Drive tests are also being conducted as scheduled.

Rapid registration and turbo titling for private party vehicle sales and out-of-state transfers are still available, Laney said.

You should also be able to access the DMV's online system to file a complaint with its Compliance Enforcement Division.

The DMV's website will list what is available, "and that should be used as a source of all important information moving forward on exactly what is available and when, and when we are able to reopen our doors at the DMV," Laney said.

Question: Are DETR (Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation) services still accessible during the outage?

Answer: DETR services, including its website, have remained accessible throughout the statewide outage, director Christopher Sewell said Wednesday.

Question: Where can I get more information about the state's response and the services I need to access?

Answer: As of Thursday, the State is expanding 211 services to offer Nevadans more information about how they can access services during the ongoing cyberattack recovery. Gov. Joe Lombardo says you can call 211 or find more information on nevada211.org.

The State is also establishing a website that will be continually updated with information about the recovery. Lombardo said this page will "serve as a single source of truth" for all information Nevadans need to know.