Nevada DMV offices fully reopen in the wake of statewide network outage

KTNV
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As of Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, just before 9 a.m., the Nevada DMV announced that all offices are back open after a statewide network outage.

This comes after Gov. Joe Lombardo addressed media and said the state is "well ahead" of the time frame it would usually take to recover from cyberattacks of this scale.

DMV offices first closed for in-person services on Aug. 25. Services slowly came back, first with driving tests last week, and offices reopened earlier this week.

Lombardo did say recovery efforts remain ongoing and added any information regarding the active investigation (motive, attacker identity, federal assistance, etc.) cannot be answered at this time.

Lombardo maintains that vital social and health services were never affected, such as Medicaid and the Public Employees Benefits Program. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) were also not interrupted.

This is a developing report. We are working to learn more about the ongoing recovery efforts and will update this report as we know more.

