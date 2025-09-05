Nevada DMV offices fully reopen in the wake of statewide network outage

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As of Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, just before 9 a.m., the Nevada DMV announced that all offices are back open after a statewide network outage.

UPDATE AS OF 9/5:



All offices are reopened 100%. We are shifting focus to serve all driver's license and ID card appointments and walk-ins at this time.



If you have any questions, please DM us and we'll get back to you as soon as possible. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/AqdZTuJqyZ — Nevada DMV (@NevadaDMV) September 5, 2025

This comes after Gov. Joe Lombardo addressed media and said the state is "well ahead" of the time frame it would usually take to recover from cyberattacks of this scale.

FULL PRESS CONFERENCE | Gov. Lombardo addresses cyberattack recovery in Thursday update

FULL: Gov. Lombardo addresses media as statewide network outage ends its second week

DMV offices first closed for in-person services on Aug. 25. Services slowly came back, first with driving tests last week, and offices reopened earlier this week.

Lombardo did say recovery efforts remain ongoing and added any information regarding the active investigation (motive, attacker identity, federal assistance, etc.) cannot be answered at this time.

Lombardo maintains that vital social and health services were never affected, such as Medicaid and the Public Employees Benefits Program. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) were also not interrupted.

This is a developing report. We are working to learn more about the ongoing recovery efforts and will update this report as we know more.