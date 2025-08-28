LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We know many of you are dealing with the fallout of a statewide targeted cyber attack. Nearly all state services are still facing closures in some capacity to in-person, online and over-the-phone services.

On day three of these statewide outages, there is a glimmer of hope as some services are beginning to offer some help.

VIDEO: Ryan Ketcham talks to locals about their experiences using services during the statewide network outages

Locals seeking help during statewide outage, some services offering help now

“We went through, took the drive test, and I passed, and it was super easy," said 16-year-old Denmark Willis.

Willis showed up at the DMV on East Sahara Avenue in the East Valley for her appointment on Monday morning, not knowing if it would actually happen.

I asked her what her reaction was to seeing these closures continuing.

“I was honestly almost in tears and thinking there is no chance, because it’s so hard to make a DMV appointment and like take a driver’s test," said Willis. "I scheduled this appointment I think about 4 months ago.”

Luckily for Willis and dozens of others, the DMV opened its driver's test on Wednesday for anyone with an appointment scheduled during this outage. However, there is still no access to digital accounts, so that means the records cannot be added to their system, and none of the people who completed the driving test received a license.

The DMV also offered help with some paperwork on Wednesday.

Local Rickey Dominguez was able to get a 30-day temporary registration for his truck, since his registration expired during this outage.

“It feels good to be able to get some help, and hopefully they’ll get this straightened out pretty soon," said Willis.

DMV in-person and self-service stations are still shut down, despite the driving test and paperwork assistance, but the phone system and website are both partially back. That includes rapid registration and turbo titles services.

Once again, there's still no access to personal accounts, though.

That means no license or registration renewals, but also the services available, like rapid registration, cannot be fully go through. According to the website, it states, "Please note, you should only start the online application process if you meet the requirements and are able to pay and pick up your plates in office."

DMV offices remain closed, which means you cannot pick up your plates at this time during the outage.

While some progress is being made, you still can't get a new license, license plates or registration.

The same issue is plaguing nearly all state services, as in-person, over-the-phone and online help remains shut down in some capacity.

I asked local Stefani Baker if she relies on these shutdown services.

"Yes, I do. I rely on them at the moment to help my family," said Baker.

Baker, her daughter and partner all rely on SNAP benefits, but she tells me she can't access her account and is unable to receive the help she needs from the Division of Welfare and supportive services during these outages.

She tells me she gets her benefits on the 2nd of every month and says she needs that help to feed her family.

FULL PRESS CONFERENCE | Hear state and federal officials address the cyberattack impacting services Nevadans rely on:

[FULL PRESSER] State and federal officials address Nevada cyberattack

I asked her how long she thinks she could sustain during this outage without the benefits.

“Honestly, I wouldn’t be able to stay long, maybe another couple of days or so," said Baker.

It's not just the services, though. She's nervous about her information, especially since officials from the Governor's Office confirmed that malicious actors did steal data during this cyber attack.

Those same officials did say the specificities of the data are not available, though, saying they're still working to determine if that includes any Nevadans' personal information.

“I do not want them to get my personal information from myself, you know. I do worry about that," said Baker.

Baker tells me that while she is worried, she's hopeful services will be back soon and just hopes more state services will open up partial in-person help, like the DMV and Department of Welfare, to give locals what they rely on.