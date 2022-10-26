Divers find more skeletal remains at Lake Mead, at least the sixth discovery in recent months

(KTNV) — New skeletal remains were discovered at Lake Mead this month, adding to a growing tally of discoveries at the lake since May.

The National Park Service confirmed a diver discovered a human bone at the lake on Oct. 17. A second dive a day later confirmed the finding of human skeletal remains, NPS officials said.

It will be up to the Clark County coroner to identify the remains. NPS noted investigators don't immediately suspect foul play.

Lowering water levels at Lake Mead due to historic drought in the U.S. West have led to multiple discoveries of human remains at Lake Mead over the past several months.

REMAINS AT LAKE MEAD: Multiple discoveries of human remains as drought shrinks water levels

The first came on May 1, when a barrel containing human remains was located at Hemenway Harbor. Investigators with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department suspected foul play, and the Clark County coroner ruled that person's cause of death a homicide.

Less than a week later, on May 7, two sisters paddleboarding at the lake discovered skeletal remains near Callville Bay. In that case, investigators determined there was "no evidence to suggest foul play." The coroner later identified the remains as 42-year-old Thomas Erndt, who reportedly drowned at the lake in August of 2002.

On July 25, skeletal remains were found floating in the water near Swim Beach. Additional remains were discovered at the same beach on Aug. 6, less than two weeks later.

Then on Aug. 15, an additional discovery of human remains was reported to the National Park Service.

IDENTIFYING THE BODIES: Clark County coroner Melanie Rouse talks about the unique challenge of identifying remains recently found at Lake Mead.