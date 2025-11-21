Woman found shot in car identified, LVMPD shares details of suspect's arrest

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 has received more information regarding a woman found dead in a car near a Clark County fire station.

We first told you about this story on November 16, and shared an update on November 19 detailing the arrest of 40-year-old Andrew Garza, a suspect connected to the woman's death.

We obtained LVMPD's declaration of arrest report on November 20 detailing probable cause for Garza's arrest. Here is what we learned.

Discovery of the shooting

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) received a call from the Clark County Fire Department (CCFD) on November 16 around 5:21 a.m. about a single vehicle crash on the corner of Dean Martin Drive and West Eldorado Lane.

The car, identified as a silver Honda Civic, held a single female occupant that had sustained "a single gunshot wound to her upper back," officials said. Though she was provided medical aid, police said the woman was pronounced deceased on scene.

LVMPD Homicide Detectives began their investigation, and contacted the man that initially found the crash. According to police, he had stopped to check on the woman after seeing the car's collision with a street sign. After knocking on the window returned no response, he opened the door of the car and checked the woman for a pulse, and flagged down CCFD fire trucks returning to the station at the time for help. LVMPD said that the man did not see the crash occur or hear gunshots.

Police later discovered that the car the woman was found in had been reported as stolen on November 13, 2025 from the MGM Hotel and Casino. Inside it, officials said they found "multiple bags, purses, and wallets," as well as multiple cartridges, keys, tools "like car window breakers," and two phones that were taken to the digital forensic lab. LVMPD also said they found four "bullet defects" on the rear passenger's side of the car, with one through the window that "correlated with a defect to the driver's seat where the victim had been sitting."

Video surveillance

During their investigation, LVMPD detectives found the Honda located at the Highland Inn Motel on 8025 Dean Martin Drive before the shooting occurred. Through video footage from the property, they found the victim, identified as Macy Stephens, checking into room 313 with a Hispanic male adult on November 15. Stephens had apparently used another person's ID to rent the room, and was able to use it due to her appearance resembling that of the true ID holder, police said.

The surveillance footage showed that on November 16, the man was seen walking to room 313 at around 4:41 a.m., waiting around the door until the Honda pulled up to the motel. A "small figure" exited the car and was seen apparently talking to the man before re-entering the driver's seat of the Honda with him as the passenger, LVMPD said. They drove to a nearby TA Travel Center, where officials said video footage from the store showed the two appeared to have argued before the man left on foot. Stephens was captured on camera walking back to her car, but video surveillance did not show her leaving the area.

Garza's initial confrontation

Police said they froze Stephens' room to preserve potential evidence, but when they went to search it, a Hispanic male matching the description of the man seen on surveillance footage answered the door, claiming to be an acquaintance of Macy's and verbally identifying himself as Andrew Garza. According to police, Garza provided one statement that he later changed to "corroborate what detectives observed on video," and later became confrontational when presented with a still image of the man seen on camera. Garza then requested an attorney, LVMPD said.

Continued investigation

Officials were granted a telephonic search warrant by District Court Judge Holthus, and located several items with tags and anti-theft devices, as well as a "clear plastic bag of purported methamphetamine" which they took in as "evidence for probable cause." Garza was then booked at the Clark County Detention Center, police said. In addition to the substance in the bag, detectives also found cartridge cases about 200 feet south of where Stephens was found.

Additional video surveillance footage was collected near the area, which LVMPD said showcased the Honda traveling on Dean Martin Drive, slowing as a subject approached it. According to police, the footage showed the subject "extend an arm similar to a firing position," and "four muzzle flashes could be seen" as the car left the frame.

Garza was later seen leaving room 313 carrying a plastic bag that he threw away in the parking lot prior to his detainment by detectives later that morning. After getting in touch with Republic Services, detectives said they were able to search the trash and find the bag, which held anti-theft security devices, loaded hypodermic needles, a cardboard wrapping from a box of ammunition, cartridges, and other items.

With this information available to them, LVMPD Homicide Detectives said they "have reason to believe Andrew Garza was the male identified on video."

Garza was rebooked for Open Murder with Use of a Deadly Weapon for Stephens' murder, and remains in custody.