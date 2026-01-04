Judge sets $150K bail for woman accused of DUI crash that killed trike driver in northeast Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The woman accused of driving drunk and killing a man in northeast Las Vegas on New Year's Day will remain in jail on a $150,000 bond, a North Las Vegas judge ruled Saturday.

Forty-six-year-old Patricia Jauregui was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on DUI-related charges after the collision.

Police say Jauregui was the driver of a Honda sedan that crashed into a 2012 Can-Am Spyder while turning left from Craig Road onto Lamont Street at 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

During a bail hearing on Saturday morning, prosecutor Christopher Laurent said that despite Jauregui's lack of a criminal record, her actions prove she is a danger to the community.

"...what we have here is tantamount to a person with no record taking a firearm and firing it into a crowd of people," Laurent said. "This individual drove, knowing that she was intoxicated, putting all of us at risk — everyone who was on the roadway that day."

Jauregui's defense asked the judge to consider her circumstances when setting her bail, noting that she is a full-time mother to six children, including a young child with special needs. He argued she is not a flight risk and likely would not be able to post a high bail.

Ultimately, the judge sided with prosecutors and set Jauregui's bail at $150,000. If released, she will be placed on high-level electronic monitoring, will not be allowed to drive, and will be monitored for alcohol and drug use.

The crash killed the driver of the Can-Am Spyder, a 47-year-old man who has yet to be publicly identified.

On Friday, Channel 13 traffic reporter Guy Tannenbaum met a Las Vegas local who says the victim was her friend.

"Drinking and driving is an absolute no, and due to that, we lost someone very close to us," said Michawn Browning.

Police markings on the road where the crash occurred were still visible Saturday afternoon, along with a small vase of flowers and a candle placed there in memory of the victim.

"No drinking and driving, no medications and driving, don't get too emotional to drive, don't be upset and drive," Browning added. "All of those things are the equivalent of drunk driving. Just be prepared and be ready to be safe and ready to be responsible for your life and those around you."

