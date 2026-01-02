LVMPD nets 60 arrests over New Year's Eve traffic blitz

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The results are in for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's latest traffic blitz.

Officers were out in full force for New Year's Eve to keep our roadways safe, and the numbers show just how much work they put in.

Throughout Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, LVMPD conducted 835 traffic stops, issued 805 citations, made 54 DUI arrests, six other arrests, and recovered a firearm.

The department posted on social media Friday, thanking LVMPD Traffic Officers, Life Team Officers, civilian staff, phlebotomists, Clark County Detention Center Corrections Officers, Clark County School District Police Department officers, Nevada State Police Troopers, and dispatchers for the work put in during this blitz.

The results of the traffic blitz come as the department also reports a deadly start to the new year, with three fatal crashes happening on New Year's Day throughout Clark County.

