Suspect arrested in connection to woman found shot in car

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a woman found shot in a car over the weekend.

Police said 40-year-old Andrew Garza was arrested on a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon.

Garza was already in custody on unrelated charges.

This arrest comes after a woman was found dead in a car near a Clark County fire station in the south valley on Sunday morning.

The woman was found dead around 6:30 to 7 a.m. near Dean Martin Drive and El Dorado Lane.

We've now learned that around 5:21 a.m., authorities received a report of a single-vehicle crash in the 7500 block of Dean Martin Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a car that had crashed into a street sign and a female driver who appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound. She was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact LVMPD at 702-828-3521. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

