Driver arrested for fatal New Year's Eve hit-and-run on Boulder Highway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A driver is now jailed in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash on New Year's Eve, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced on Saturday.

Police say 31-year-old Joshua Johnson was behind the wheel of a 2014 Chevrolet Cruz that struck a pedestrian on Boulder Highway south of Whitney Avenue.

At about 6:15 p.m., police say a pedestrian was walking "southbound in the storage lane of Boulder Highway, south of Whitney Avenue, and south of the marked crosswalk."

"A collision occurred when the pedestrian entered the right travel lane into the path of the approaching sedan," police stated.

After the collision, police said the driver of the sedan continued northbound and did not stop.

The pedestrian was taken to Sunrise Hospital, where, despite life-saving efforts, they were pronounced dead. As of this report, they had not been publicly identified.

Johnson was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for hit-and-run-related charges. He is being held on a $100,000 bond, according to court records.

Court records also show this isn't Johnson's first driving-related offense in Clark County. He was cited twice in the months before the hit-and-run for driving with a suspended license. He previously pleaded guilty to stopping, standing or parking a vehicle in a prohibited place and making a false statement to obstruct a public official. In another case, he was accused of violating carpool lane regulations, disobeying a no-right-or-left-turn signal, making a false statement to obstruct a public official, and driving with a suspended license. That case was declined for prosecution and dismissed.

Johnson is scheduled back in court on Tuesday, Jan. 6, at 8 a.m.

This collision remains under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to call LVMPD's Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-3317. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers by calling 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.