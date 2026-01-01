Police: Northbound lanes of Boulder Highway closed near Tropicana after pedestrian's death

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian's death is under investigation on Boulder Highway on Wednesday evening, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

As of 9 p.m., northbound lanes of Boulder Highway are closed at Missouri Avenue (near Tropicana) while traffic investigators are on scene.

Police say a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and taken to an area hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

"We are currently gathering details and determining what led up to the incident," police stated in a social media post.

Members of the public were asked to avoid the area while the investigation is ongoing.