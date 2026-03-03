Woman and toddler found dead in south valley shooting investigation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman and toddler are dead as authorities investigate a reported shooting that happened in the southern Las Vegas Valley Monday night.
A department spokesperson confirmed the investigation is underway in the area of Starr Avenue and Dean Martin Drive.
Channel 13 later learned the investigation began around 9 p.m. and is concentrated in the 11000 block of Victoria Medici Street, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Officers were conducting a routine traffic stop in the area, according to Lt. Robert Price, and heard the sound of several rounds being fired.
Watch the full police briefing here:
The officers responded to the area they believed the gunfire to be coming from and found a vehicle that had been shot several times, Price said.
As they approached the vehicle, the responding officers saw two people inside: a woman in her 20s and a young toddler.
Responding authorities rendered aid until the two victims could be taken to UMC, where they were pronounced dead.
🔴 WATCH 🔴 Here's video of the scene as police investigate:
Police said there are no known suspects at this time.
Police are asking anyone with information about this shooting to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can also be made through Crime Stoppers by calling 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.
