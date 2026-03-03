Woman and toddler found dead in south valley shooting investigation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman and toddler are dead as authorities investigate a reported shooting that happened in the southern Las Vegas Valley Monday night.

A department spokesperson confirmed the investigation is underway in the area of Starr Avenue and Dean Martin Drive.

Channel 13 later learned the investigation began around 9 p.m. and is concentrated in the 11000 block of Victoria Medici Street, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers were conducting a routine traffic stop in the area, according to Lt. Robert Price, and heard the sound of several rounds being fired.

The officers responded to the area they believed the gunfire to be coming from and found a vehicle that had been shot several times, Price said.

As they approached the vehicle, the responding officers saw two people inside: a woman in her 20s and a young toddler.

Responding authorities rendered aid until the two victims could be taken to UMC, where they were pronounced dead.

Police said there are no known suspects at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information about this shooting to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can also be made through Crime Stoppers by calling 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.