'Vishing': The new scam LVMPD wants you to be aware of

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — You've heard of phishing scams, but what about vishing scams?
Here's what the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department wants you to know about this new scam.
What is vishing?
In a recent social media post, LVMPD referred to voice phishing scams as "vishing,"
These are calls that, according to the post, "[pretend] to be a trustworthy or authoritative source, using the phone to share personal information and financial details, such as bank account numbers and passwords."
RELATED: What is 'Ghost Tapping?' How scammers are using card readers to steal from your digital wallet
IMPORTANT: WHAT IS VISHING?— LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 29, 2025
Voice Phishing = Scammers CALL you using spoofed numbers + fake Caller IDs to sound legit!
Common Scams:
🏦 “Bank/IRS”: “Pay now or you’ll be arrested!”
👮♀️ “Police/Warrant”: “You have a warrant—wire crypto or funds now or go to jail!”
💻 “Tech… pic.twitter.com/74XVT437Sq
How does it work?
The scams LVMPD says are most common are from vishers pretending to be:
- Grandchildren
- Tech support
- The IRS or your bank
- Investors
- Police officers with warrants
- Medicare
- Retailers
- Crypto dealers
What these scams all share in common is the end result: asking the recipient for money under the guise of a fake emergency or situation.
What can I do to stay safe?
LVMPD provided a checklist for the public to better protect themselves against vishing scams. Here is what they advise:
- Allow your voicemail to screen unknown calls
- Avoid sharing codes, passwords, seed phrases, or wire/send crypto/funds to callers
- Verify by calling the official number of the organization or person
- Use carrier spoof-block and robocall filters
If you would like to report a scam, you can do so with the Federal Trade Commission, Internet Crime Complaint Center, or your local police station.
To learn more about these scams and prevention tips, visit LVMPD'
s website.
