'Vishing': The new scam LVMPD wants you to be aware of

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — You've heard of phishing scams, but what about vishing scams?

Here's what the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department wants you to know about this new scam.

What is vishing?

In a recent social media post, LVMPD referred to voice phishing scams as "vishing,"

These are calls that, according to the post, "[pretend] to be a trustworthy or authoritative source, using the phone to share personal information and financial details, such as bank account numbers and passwords."

Voice Phishing = Scammers CALL you using spoofed numbers + fake Caller IDs to sound legit!



Common Scams:

🏦 “Bank/IRS”: “Pay now or you’ll be arrested!”

👮‍♀️ “Police/Warrant”: “You have a warrant—wire crypto or funds now or go to jail!”

How does it work?

The scams LVMPD says are most common are from vishers pretending to be:



Grandchildren

Tech support

The IRS or your bank

Investors

Police officers with warrants

Medicare

Retailers

Crypto dealers

What these scams all share in common is the end result: asking the recipient for money under the guise of a fake emergency or situation.

What can I do to stay safe?

LVMPD provided a checklist for the public to better protect themselves against vishing scams. Here is what they advise:



Allow your voicemail to screen unknown calls

Avoid sharing codes, passwords, seed phrases, or wire/send crypto/funds to callers

Verify by calling the official number of the organization or person

Use carrier spoof-block and robocall filters

If you would like to report a scam, you can do so with the Federal Trade Commission, Internet Crime Complaint Center, or your local police station.

To learn more about these scams and prevention tips, visit LVMPD'

s website.