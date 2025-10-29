Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
'Vishing': The new scam LVMPD wants you to be aware of

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — You've heard of phishing scams, but what about vishing scams?

Here's what the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department wants you to know about this new scam.

What is vishing?

In a recent social media post, LVMPD referred to voice phishing scams as "vishing,"

These are calls that, according to the post, "[pretend] to be a trustworthy or authoritative source, using the phone to share personal information and financial details, such as bank account numbers and passwords."

How does it work?

The scams LVMPD says are most common are from vishers pretending to be:

  • Grandchildren
  • Tech support
  • The IRS or your bank
  • Investors
  • Police officers with warrants
  • Medicare
  • Retailers
  • Crypto dealers

What these scams all share in common is the end result: asking the recipient for money under the guise of a fake emergency or situation.

What can I do to stay safe?

LVMPD provided a checklist for the public to better protect themselves against vishing scams. Here is what they advise:

  • Allow your voicemail to screen unknown calls
  • Avoid sharing codes, passwords, seed phrases, or wire/send crypto/funds to callers
  • Verify by calling the official number of the organization or person
  • Use carrier spoof-block and robocall filters

If you would like to report a scam, you can do so with the Federal Trade Commission, Internet Crime Complaint Center, or your local police station.

To learn more about these scams and prevention tips, visit LVMPD'
s website.

