Nevada State Contractors Board warns public about unlicensed contractor accused of targeting seniors

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada State Contractors Board is asking for the public's help in finding and reporting Kevin Raynell Watson of Powatt, LLC.

According to the board, Watson is misrepresenting himself as a licensed contractor capable of performing home remodel and design projects.

Watson targeted two senior veterans and obtained more than $150,000 through work that was "destroying the living conditions of the home due to poor workmanship and inferior materials," according to the board.

The board alleges that Watson would use photographs and videos from legitimate, licensed companies and frame them as work of his own. Reportedly, he's known for requesting large, upfront payments through wire transfers and using low-quality building materials.

“Kevin Watson is someone the public should avoid at all costs, especially seniors. I want to remind the public to always trust their instincts and take time to properly vet any person you are seeking to hire and invite into your home – don’t just take their word for it,” said NSCB Executive Officer David Behar.

You can verify a contractor's license by clicking here.

Here are the red flag warning you should look out for:

