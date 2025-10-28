Man hospitalized after being shot in the chest in the east valley

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man has been hospitalized after being shot in the chest on Monday night in the east valley, according to Metro Police.

At around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting near Pecos Road and Charleston Boulevard.

Authorities would find a man with gunshots to the chest. He was transported to the nearest hospital, but it's unclear what his current condition is.

All eastbound and westbound lanes are blocked on east Charleston Boulevard between Pecos and Honolulu.

This is a developing story.

