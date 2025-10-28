LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An overnight bus crash in Spring Valley has led to four people being taken to area hospitals and a DUI arrest.

It happened around 10 p.m. Monday in the area of West Flamingo Road and Rainbow Boulevard, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Driver arrested on DUI charges after Spring Valley bus crash

A bus was stopped at a bus stop on westbound Flamingo. At the same time, a 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix was traveling west on Flamingo, police said. The driver failed to stop and hit the back of the bus with the front end of the car, according to authorities.

One passenger from the bus was taken to Spring Valley Hospital, and two more were taken to University Medical Center.

The Pontaic driver was taken to UMC - Trauma Center with life-threatening injuries.

The Pontiac driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested on DUI-related charges.

The bus driver stayed at the scene and showed no signs of impairment.

