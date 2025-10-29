LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you’re someone who loves the convenience of tapping your phone or smartwatch to pay, cybersecurity experts say you may want to think twice before your next purchase.

A new scam called “Ghost Tapping” is targeting consumers who use digital wallets, and it could cost you money without you even realizing it.

WATCH | Shakeria Hawkins breaks down what it is and how you can protect yourself:

What is 'Ghost Tapping?' How scammers are using card readers to steal from your digital wallet

Las Vegas locals tell Channel 13 they’re already cautious about digital payment technology.

“I like to use cash when possible,” said Mark Parish.

“I did once, and three months later I found something on my bill I didn’t recognize at all,” added Andreas Fokas.

Despite some hesitation, tap-to-pay technology continues to grow in popularity.

“By the end of this year, 60% of the world’s population will use some form of digital wallet or tap-to-pay mechanism,” said Frank Teruel, Chief Operating Officer at Arkose Labs.

Teruel says “Ghost Tapping” involves scammers using portable wireless card readers, the same kind stores use, to charge your digital wallet.

By simply getting close enough in a crowd, such as at a concert, casino, or store, scammers can trigger small transactions ranging from $1 to $5.

“It’s literally an unauthorized tap transaction that’s initiated by simple proximity,” Teruel said. “Scammers can bump into you in a crowd and capture information, or trick you into tapping on something fake, like a kiosk or donation device.”

How to protect yourself:



Turn off tap-to-pay when not in use.

Use an RFID-blocking wallet or phone case.

Avoid tapping on unfamiliar readers or donation devices.

Regularly check your bank and mobile payment app statements for small or unfamiliar charges.

Disable double-click wallet access and prevent wallet use from the lock screen.

Teruel also recommends enabling instant payment alerts so you’ll know right away if a “ghost tap” hits your account.

If you spot even a small charge you didn’t authorize, experts say you should report it to your bank immediately.