Veteran Las Vegas police officer held on $1 million bond for aggravated stalking

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer is being held in jail on a $1 million bond after his arrest for aggravated stalking, the department announced on Monday.
In a news release, LVMPD announced the arrest of 47-year-old Jason De La Garrigue, who officials say was assigned to the department's Airport Bureau.
De La Garrigue has been with LVMPD since 2000 and "will be placed on suspension of police powers without pay pending further investigation," according to police.
Jail records show De La Garrigue is being held in the Clark County Detention Center on eight counts of aggravated stalking. He is expected to make his initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 14.
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