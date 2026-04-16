Las Vegas police officer behind bars amid allegations of escalating harassment, 'kill list'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas police officer is behind bars amid an FBI investigation into allegations that he made hundreds of threatening phone calls to people he blamed for the death of his brother.

That's according to court records obtained by Channel 13 on Wednesday. The documents outline probable cause to arrest Jason De La Garrigue, a veteran Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer who's been with the department since 2000.

De La Garrigue, 47, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for eight counts of aggravated stalking and is being held on a $1 million bond.

According to the report, "multiple victims across several states reported repeated, escalating death threats from De La Garrigue. He made dozens of harassing calls, sent threatening messages, referenced having firearms and a 'kill list,' and claimed to have a plan to travel and murder several former high-school acquaintances whom he blames for his brother's suicide."

Victims told investigators the harassment began approximately two years ago and that De La Garrigue typically called around the time of his brother's birthday, the report states.

In one voicemail played for investigators, De La Garrigue is recorded saying:

"I don't have anything to live for. You guys got to breathe for 30 years and my brother didn't, so you guys have to pay the price. We were all born to die. I already did my job on the force. I want to see you guys die before I do."

"This is all mapped out," De La Garrigue allegedly told another victim over voicemail. "It was mapped out the last time I called, and it's even more mapped out now because I have nothing to lose."

Investigators state De La Garrigue also called victims' family members if he couldn't reach the victims directly. One victim's wife received a photo of an AR-15-style rifle and loaded magazines and told investigators De La Garrigue provided her mother's address as "his initial target location."

De La Garrigue allegedly followed up his threats to several victims with apologetic messages blaming his behavior on the death of his brother. In one message, he allegedly wrote:

"I am going to try to negate the previous texts that I sent a lot of people. I am not going to justify my actions when I do these kind of things. Every year, especially around my brother's birthday, it is hard for my dad and I. I am not asking for forgiveness from you or anyone else. I just want you people to understand."

De La Garrigue is also alleged to have claimed he wasn't afraid of being caught because he "would only serve two years in jail...and he would use that time to plot and 'come out stronger,'" according to the report.

De La Garrigue made his initial appearance in court on Tuesday, where a judge upheld his $1 million bail. He is scheduled back in court for a preliminary hearing on July 28 at 10 a.m.