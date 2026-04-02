LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two people are facing felony animal cruelty charges after a weeks-long investigation into a Las Vegas dog training facility led police to remove 35 dogs from the business.

On Wednesday, April 1, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Animal Cruelty Section served a search warrant at Working Dogs of Nevada in the 7300 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard in the northwest valley. Detectives were assisted by City and County Animal Protection Services.

WATCH | Two face animal cruelty charges after 35 dogs removed from training facility

Two face felony animal cruelty charges after 35 dogs removed from Las Vegas training facility

According to Metro, the investigation began in early March after detectives received information about training practices believed to rise to the level of felony animal cruelty.

Police say detectives found 35 dogs inside the business during the search warrant. The Animal Foundation later told our newsroom that 36 dogs were taken from the facility, and three of them were reclaimed by their owners Wednesday night.

Metro says 38-year-old John Johnstone was arrested and booked on four felony counts of willfully or maliciously torturing, maiming or mutilating an animal kept for companionship or pleasure. Police say 32-year-old Tabitha Berube was arrested and booked on one felony count of the same charge.

Both have since posted bond. A status check on the filing of a criminal complaint is scheduled for April 29 in Las Vegas Justice Court.

Videos obtained by our newsroom appear to show what may have been happening inside the business. In one clip, a dog appears to be kicked, then dragged by a leash while resisting and backing into a corner.

WARNING: This video may be disturbing to some viewers.

Two face felony animal cruelty charges after 35 dogs removed from Las Vegas training facility

The person who recorded the video told our newsroom she did so secretly after working at the facility for just two days because she felt she needed proof to take to the police.

Channel 13 also spoke with a woman who asked not to be identified. She said she had heard about alleged abuse at the facility and reported it to police herself. She later adopted two of the dogs that had been kept there, including the dog seen in that video.

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Outside the now-shut-down business, a sign posted on the door reads: “If you have concerns, contact animal control.” The doors were locked Thursday, and cages inside appeared empty.

Metro said an emergency suspension of the business license was served to the owner.

All of the dogs taken from the facility were taken to The Animal Foundation, where they are being held as part of the case. The Animal Foundation said it could not share details about the condition of the dogs because of the ongoing court case.

For pet owners trying to reclaim their dogs, The Animal Foundation says the first step is to contact Animal Protection Services, which must approve the release because the animals are part of a court case. Once approved, owners can go to The Animal Foundation and must bring proof of ownership.

The dogs are being held for seven days. If animals are not reclaimed within that period, The Animal Foundation says it is difficult to say exactly what will happen because of the pending case. If Animal Protection Services approves it, the dogs would go through the standard evaluation process before being placed for adoption.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the LVMPD Animal Cruelty Section at 702-828-2907 or by email at animalcruelty@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

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