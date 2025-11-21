Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Three suspects identified in carjacking chase from Laughlin to Henderson

Laughlin Carjacking
KTNV
Three suspects identified in carjacking case that prompted Nevada State University lockdown. All face multiple charges including robbery with deadly weapon.
Laughlin Carjacking
Posted

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Channel 13 has learned the identities of three suspects involved in a carjacking case from last week.

A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police incident report obtained by Channel 13 identifies the suspects through ID numbers.

When put through Clark County Detention Center records, those numbers identify the suspects as 18-year-old Jadin Springman, 18-year-old Nehemiah Valentine and 19-year-old Kamaree Thomas.

All three were arrested last Wednesday following a carjacking that began in Laughlin and ended in Henderson. The police chase prompted a lockdown at Nevada State University.

Student reaction to campus lockdown following police pursuit to Nevada State University

Students React to NSU Lockdown Following Carjacking Suspects Arrest

Each suspect faces several charges including robbery with use of a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery, burglary while in possession of a firearm or deadly weapon, disobeying a peace officer, and grand larceny of a motor vehicle.

Court records show each suspect has a preliminary hearing on Dec. 2, 2025, at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Fan Prix promo image

Experience Romain AI Free, interactive Fan Prix feature for locals