Three suspects identified in carjacking chase from Laughlin to Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Channel 13 has learned the identities of three suspects involved in a carjacking case from last week.

A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police incident report obtained by Channel 13 identifies the suspects through ID numbers.

When put through Clark County Detention Center records, those numbers identify the suspects as 18-year-old Jadin Springman, 18-year-old Nehemiah Valentine and 19-year-old Kamaree Thomas.

All three were arrested last Wednesday following a carjacking that began in Laughlin and ended in Henderson. The police chase prompted a lockdown at Nevada State University.

Each suspect faces several charges including robbery with use of a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery, burglary while in possession of a firearm or deadly weapon, disobeying a peace officer, and grand larceny of a motor vehicle.

Court records show each suspect has a preliminary hearing on Dec. 2, 2025, at 10 a.m.