Three suspects identified in carjacking chase from Laughlin to Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Channel 13 has learned the identities of three suspects involved in a carjacking case from last week.
A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police incident report obtained by Channel 13 identifies the suspects through ID numbers.
When put through Clark County Detention Center records, those numbers identify the suspects as 18-year-old Jadin Springman, 18-year-old Nehemiah Valentine and 19-year-old Kamaree Thomas.
All three were arrested last Wednesday following a carjacking that began in Laughlin and ended in Henderson. The police chase prompted a lockdown at Nevada State University.
Student reaction to campus lockdown following police pursuit to Nevada State University
Each suspect faces several charges including robbery with use of a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery, burglary while in possession of a firearm or deadly weapon, disobeying a peace officer, and grand larceny of a motor vehicle.
Court records show each suspect has a preliminary hearing on Dec. 2, 2025, at 10 a.m.
-
New details in driver's history with police before 12-car crash that killed twoAccording to the arrest report, Jose Gutierrez was driving roughly 100 mph and did not apply the brakes in his silver Infiniti coupe as he approached the intersection of Cheyenne and Jones.
AG Ford: Former LVMPD officer sentenced for insurance fraud38-year-old Christopher Michael Mitchell was sentenced for one count of Misconduct of a Public Officer in the Eighth Judicial District Court, AG Ford said.
Driver in 12-crash that left two dead officially booked on murder chargesJose Gutierrez was re-booked on Thursday on two counts of open murder, one count of attempted murder, and one count of battery with a deadly weapon.
19-year-old faces charges after deadly Las Vegas crashA 19-year-old Las Vegas man is facing reckless driving charges after police say he caused a deadly crash that killed two people Tuesday night, including his own passenger.