Police: Lockdown lifted after Laughlin carjacking suspects arrested near Nevada State University campus

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Nevada State University in Henderson was on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after a carjacking and police chase that began in Laughlin, according to information from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

As of 3:58 p.m., the lockdown order had been lifted, according to emergency alerts shared with Channel 13.

"There is NO longer a threat on the NSU campus," the Nevada State University alert states. "Police have cleared all NSU facilities. Resume normal activities."

According to LVMPD, the chase began at approximately 1:50 p.m. in Laughlin after a 911 caller reported being carjacked.

The caller told police the suspects had taken their vehicle from the 3200 block of Rio Vista Drive. The suspects fled in the stolen vehicle and were tracked by LVMPD's Air Unit, police stated.

The victim of the carjacking, Scott Sigenthaler, shared that he was unloading his groceries when three men approached him for his wallet and car. Sigenthaler said that he was bear-hugged from behind by one man, while another pointed a gun at him.

According to Sigenthaler, the suspects allegedly stole a different vehicle in Las Vegas that they drove to Laughlin beofre carjacking his own car. Sigenthaler also shared that he believed the suspects crashed into another person on the way to Nevada State University.

The suspects abandoned the car in the area of US 95/I-11 and Wagon Wheel Drive, near Nevada State University, "and were later apprehended in the surrounding area."

Sigenthaler said police needed to ram into the car to stop the suspects.

"At this time, there is no threat to the community. This investigation is still ongoing," LVMPD officials stated in a social media post.

When Channel 13 mapped the journey from where police say the carjacking happened to Nevada State University, it came out to about 78 miles.

Google Maps According to Las Vegas police, officers tracked carjacking suspects over approximately 78 miles from Laughlin to Henderson on Wednesday afternoon.

A social media post from the university and an emergency alert message shared with Channel 13 confirmed the lockdown order was in place as of at least 3:03 p.m.

In a social media post confirming the lockdown, Nevada State University warned of a "large police presence" from Paradise Hills Drive, near the Kasner Academic Building, Christenson Education Building, and the Village student housing complex.

In a statement to Channel 13, a spokesperson for Nevada State University confirmed the lockdown of its Henderson campus:

"At this time, we can confirm University Police Services (UPD) issued a Shelter in Place Emergency Notification for Nevada State University's main campus in Henderson."

We also reached out to the Henderson Police Department and were told the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is acting as the lead agency for this incident.

This report will be updated as we learn more.