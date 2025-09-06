'The scene is stable': None injuried in fight that resulted in shooting near Sam's Club, LVMPD reports

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Around 2 p.m. on Saturday, Channel 13 began to receive questions from viewers regarding an alleged shooting near Sam's Club on South Spencer Street and East Serene Avenue.
We reached out to LVMPD to get answers for you.
Here's what we learned.
At approximately 12:54 p.m., officers received a report regarding "multiple subjects fighting in the parking lot" of 1910 East Serene Avenue, police shared.
A gun was fired "multiple times" during the fight by a person, but no one was hit by gunfire, officials said, confirming that "the scene is stable at this time."
This incident remains under investigation by detectives, with limited access to the area as they process the scene.
