Testimony from three more possible victims allowed in trial of Nathan Chasing Horse

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A win for prosecutors in the case against former "Dances with Wolves" actor Nathan Chasing Horse. A Clark County judge has decided to admit the testimony of three more possible victims.

The women claim they were targeted, groomed, and sexually assaulted by Chasing Horse. Prosecutors argued evidence of other sexual crimes not included in the indictment should still be admissible at trial.

Chasing Horse's attorney accused the state of extreme prejudice and said prosecutors were running around the West collecting stories from women that cannot be proven.

Chasing Horse is accused of sexually abusing Indigenous women and girls.

He was indicted for a second time by a Clark County Grand Jury last October and is set to go to trial on nearly two dozen felony charges this spring.

