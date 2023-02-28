Watch Now
Nathan Chasing Horse claims "spirits" led to sexual assaults, court documents say

Posted at 8:28 AM, Feb 28, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two women testified in Las Vegas District Court on Monday that accused cult leader Nathan Chasing horse used his status as a "medicine man" and a "father figure" to manipulate them.    

Grand jury transcripts say the former North Las Vegas actor blames "spirits" for the alleged sexual assaults that led to his arrest.

One woman, who is now 25 years old, says she was 14 years old when she met with him to help heal her mother. According to documents, the woman says Chasing Horse led her to believe her mother would die if she refused to have sex with him.

The documents state that Chasing Horse would tell young girls that "spirits" gave him instructions.

Chasing Horse is due back in court on Wednesday and is facing 19 charges, include child sexual assault and pornography.

