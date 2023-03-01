LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Accused cult leader Nathan Chasing Horse pleaded "not guilty" to 19 felony charges, including child sexual assault and pornography in court Wednesday morning.

Similar to other court appearances, supporters of Chasing Horse were present during the arraignment and left the building singing an unknown song. Additionally, victim advocates were also present during the arraignment in support of the exploited indigenous girls.

This comes after two women testified before a grand jury that they both were sexually assaulted by Chasing Horse when they were underage. According to the 150-page grand jury indictment, Chasing Horse told one of the women that he blamed the "spirits" for his actions following the assault.

Chasing Horse currently faces several charges in North Las Vegas including sexual assault, sexual assault against a child, child abuse, and possession of pornography depicting a victim under the age of 16.

Nathan Chasing Horse pleads not guilty to 19 felony charges. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/ofc2rdIC6w — Jaewon Jung (@jaewonnews) March 1, 2023

Chasing Horse is also facing additional charges from local, federal and Canadian courts.

He is currently being held on a $300,000 bail and is prohibited from making contact with any minors, firearms, drugs or alcohol.

Chasing Horse is due back in court on April 3, 2023 at 9:30 a.m.