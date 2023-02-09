Federal prosecutors file charges against accused cult leader Nathan Chasing Horse

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former "Dances with Wolves" actor and accused cult leader Nathan Chasing Horse is now facing federal child sexual exploitation and pornography charges, according to a criminal complaint.

#NEW: @KTNV has just learned accused cult leader Nathan Chasing Horse is now federal child sex charges. — Jaewon Jung (@jaewonnews) February 9, 2023

Federal prosecutors filed charges Wednesday, the same day North Las Vegas judge Craig Newman set a $300,000 bail order for Chasing Horse in his county criminal case.

The complaint alleges Chasing Horse did "employ, use, persuade, induce, entice, and coerce' two minors to 'engage in sexually explicit conduct."

According to the complaint, investigators found a device with video files showing Chasing Horse "engaging in sexually explicit activity with a juvenile female."

The complaint also said another device examined by the FBI showed "three images that appeared to depict a juvenile female estimated to be between the ages of 14 and 17, in various stages of undress."

Chasing Horse currently faces several charges in North Las Vegas including sexual assault, sexual assault against a child, child abuse, and possession of pornography depicting a victim under the age of 16.

RELATED: 'Dances With Wolves' actor charged in Canada in 2018 rape

Authorities in Canada from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police also confirmed Tuesday they are pursuing a 2018 rape case against Chasing Horse.

He's scheduled to be back in court February 22 for a preliminary hearing.