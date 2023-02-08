Judge sets bail for Nathan Chasing Horse at $300K, orders 'no contact with minors'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A judge has ordered Nathan Chasing Horse to be held on a $300,000 bail on Wednesday morning,

State attorneys initially asked for bail to be set at $2 Million, citing Chasing Horse as a "danger to the community" and a "risk of flight."

nathan chasing horse in court: family in support fills half of the courtroom…one family member blows a kiss to him upon entering the courtroom in handcuffs — rachel moore (@rachelann_moore) February 8, 2023

State attorneys presented a recent letter or journal entry before the court, stating that Chasing Horse was still actively grooming individuals within "The Circle," a group that prosecutors say is his "cult."

When asked by the judge why $2 Million is a reasonable bail, prosecutors said they wanted a bail with Chasing Horse couldn't afford and a google search shows his net worth at $5 Million.

chasing horse hearing: judge asks why $2M is a reasonable bail; prosecution wants bail set that chasing horse can’t afford, says a google search shows his net worth @ $5M…

i googled: some say he’s worth: $8M, some say $5M, some say $3M, some say $1M — rachel moore (@rachelann_moore) February 8, 2023

Chasing Horse's defense attorneys claim his work as a "spiritual advisor" was similar to that of a priest or a rabbi, and asked for bail to be set at $50,000, citing "no criminal record, strong community support and no financial assets."

The state responded by accusing him of abusing his followers claiming he has "spiritual powers" and is a known "medicine man."

A judge ultimately set his bail at $300,000 and ordered Chasing Horse to be equipped with a high-level electronic monitoring device and no contact with any minors — including his own children — due to the danger he poses to victims. He is also banned from having any contact with firearms, drugs and alcohol.