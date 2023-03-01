Transcripts say Chasing Horse told women 'spirits' told him to sexually assault, Lakota tribal member reacts

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Grand Jury transcripts reveal more details about the alleged crimes Nathan Chasing Horse is facing. Chasing Horse was indicted by a Clark County grand jury on 19 charges.

According to the more than 150-page document, two women testified that Chasing Horse sexually assaulted them. Both women said they were connected in life with Chasing Horse through Native Lakota ceremonies.

One woman, who is now 27 years old, said she was first introduced to Chasing Horse by her mom when she was 3 or 4 years old. She claims Chasing Horse and her mother had a relationship.

She said in 2012, one of Chasing Horse's main helpers first talked to her about sex. In 2014, she said Chasing Horse sexually assaulted her and blamed the "spirits" or "grandfathers" for his actions.

The woman also testified she tried calling police about the incident but there was not much was done about it.

According to testimony, she said Chasing Horse told her spirits could talk to him and heal through him.

Another woman, now 25 years old, said she met Chasing Horse when she was 6 or 7 years old. She said her mother was seeking help from Chasing Horse after getting a spider bite.

When this woman was 14, she said she came to Las Vegas to ask for a ceremony to heal her mother. According to the document, this was when Chasing Horse took her to a dark closet and sexually assaulted her. She claims Chasing Horse even gave her a pill to take which she believed was a "Plan B" or an emergency contraceptive pill.

She said Chasing Horse's wives were present at the time and knew what was happening.

Many in the Lakota nation are outraged by these alleged crimes and said they don't paint an accurate representation of the culture.

"We don't idolize our ceremony people the way that Nathan has put himself on a pedestal," said Lakota nation media consultant Allison Renville. "Our ceremonies are a powerful thing, but it's because we're coming together as a community, not just because we're there under, you know, under the guise of one person. I think it's really important for us to keep reiterating that our people can trust our ceremony people. There are people out there who are good people who aren't preying on other people. Nathan is not representative of our nation, of our ceremonies, of our culture."

Both women listed several of Chasing Horse's helpers and wives. None are facing charges at this time.

"Anyone really that was an accomplice to a lot of this should be held accountable," said Renville.

Transcripts also reveal a Metro police forensic scientist testified that more than 230 grams of psilocybin or magic mushrooms were found in Chasing Horse's North Las Vegas home on January 31 when police served a search warrant.

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, "the psychological consequences of psilocybin use include hallucinations and an inability to discern fantasy from reality."

Chasing Horse is back in court March 1 for initial arraignment.