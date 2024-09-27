Prosecutors to take Nathan Chasing Horse case back to grand jury

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County District Attorney's Office will refile charges against Nathan Chasing Horse and take the case to a grand jury, the office confirming to Channel 13 on Thursday afternoon.

Chasing Horse is the former 'Dances With Wolves' actor and accused cult leader.

He was arrested in North Las Vegas January 2023 for charges of sexual abuse of a minor and kidnapping.

About a month after he was arrested, Chasing Horse was indicted by a grand jury on 19 felony counts.

But his case was in a standstill for a year with his defense challenging it in the Nevada Supreme Court.

Nevada's high court has previously upheld the sex abuse charges against Chasing Horse.

But this Thursday, the justices sided with Chasing Horse's defense.

Chasing Horse is represented by public defender Kristy Holston who argued to the high court that the grand jury did not receive a proper definition of the word "grooming."

Holston also argued prosecutors failed to provide exculpatory evidence to the grand jury.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said in a statement:

“While we were disappointed to learn of the Nevada Supreme Court’s decision, this is only a minor setback. The Court’s decision explicitly allows us to return to the grand jury to seek another indictment. My office is committed to resurrecting the charges in this case, and we will not rest until we obtain justice on behalf of the victims in this matter.”

ABC News' Juju Chang interviewed Ren Leone-LaCroix who claims she's a victim of Chasing Horse.

The interview was conducted for an ABC Nightline special and was done before the Nevada high court decision Thursday.

"I'm not a survivor," said Leone-LaCroix. "The person I was did not survive that."