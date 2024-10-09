Preliminary hearing date set for new charges against Nathan Chasing Horse

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Accused cult leader Nathan Chasing Horse is facing new charges related to child pornography in the North Las Vegas Justice Court.

Chasing Horse is facing one charge of possessing visual pornography of a person under the age of 16 and one charge of use of a minor under 14 to produce porn.

RELATED STORY | New charges filed against Chasing Horse just as sprawling sex abuse indictment was dismissed

On Wednesday, the former 'Dances with Wolves' actor appeared before Judge Craig Newman.

Chasing Horse is represented by public defender Kristy Holston.

Several of Chasing Horse's supporters showed up to the proceeding.

Last month, the Nevada Supreme Court dismissed a sex abuse case against Chasing Horse.

Ren Leone-LaCroix, who said she is a victim of Chasing Horse, said this was a disappointing decision.

"I was very shocked," said Leone-LaCroix. "It made me remember of all those times that you go through that struggle of coming forward."

Chasing Horse's preliminary hearing date is set for November 6.

Watch KTNV tonight for more on this story.