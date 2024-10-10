Teen accused of killing ex-police chief found not competent to stand trial

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A teenager accused of killing a retired ex-police chief has been found incompetent to stand trial.

On Wednesday, Jesus Ayala was in court for a competency hearing.

Judge Christy Craig ruled that Ayala was incompetent and he is being sent to Lake's Crossing Center, a maximum security psychiatric facility located in Sparks.

You can see the Order Of Commitment below.

Jesus Ayala Order Of Commitment by jarah.wright on Scribd

Court records show that medical staff have been evaluating Ayala since mid-August. Last month, records also showed that doctors were split on whether he should be ruled competent or incompetent after doing psychological evaluations and that they believe Ayala has some brain damage.

A jury trial was scheduled for Nov. 12, 2024. However, that date could change due to Ayala being ruled incompetent to stand trial.

Ayala is facing multiple charges, along with Jzamir Keys, for a hit-and-run crash where prosecutors argued the pair intentionally hit and killed retired police chief Andreas Probst, who was riding his bike north of Tenaya Way and Centennial Parkway.

That happened in September 2023.

WATCH: 'It's not that serious': Video shows teens joking after hit-and-run that killed cop

‘It’s not that serious.’ Video shows teen joking with Metro officer after hit-and-run that killed retired cop

A few weeks after the incident, a high school student alerted a Clark County School District police officer about a social media video showing the crash.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson previously told Channel 13 that it was a "very emotional video" and one that is unique when it comes to criminal investigations.

"Rarely do we, as the investigators, and rarely does the public have front-row seats to the act that's about to occur and the suspects' beliefs and what they're believing they're doing at the time," Johansson said. "I can't think of too many cases I've ever had where you have the audio and the video of what they were thinking and doing before the murder, as they commit the murder, and after the murder. It's a very emotional video, and you know what you're seeing and can't believe it when you're watching it."

Because of the video, investigators were able to identify the teens involved as Ayala and Keys. Police later determined the crash was part of a crime spree, which also included a burglary, several stolen vehicles, and hitting another bicyclist.

According to police body-worn camera footage, Ayala allegedly told an officer that, because he was a juvenile, he would only "get a slap on the wrist."

WATCH: 'Man up, plead out': Family of Andreas Probst calls on teens to plead guilty

Family of Andreas Probst reacts to viral video showing his death

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson previously told Channel 13 and said Nevada law prevents the two teens from receiving some of the most severe punishments.

“What Nevada law provides is that if the offenses were committed when they were juveniles, meaning under the age of 18, they are ineligible for the death penalty and a sentence of life without the possibility of parole,” Wolfson said. “Both these juveniles are presumed innocent at this point. It is a burden that the state has to prove that they're guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. If they're found guilty of first-degree murder, then they are looking at a life sentence with parole eligibility after 20 years.”

Ayala is also facing a separate attempted murder charge for allegedly attacking a man and stabbing him on June 27, 2023.

Court proceedings in that case will also be affected by the results of the competency hearing.

As for Keys, court records show that he is due back in court on October 22.