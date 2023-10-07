14-count indictment lays out deadly crime spree of teens accused in cyclist's murder

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A grand jury indictment released Friday against the two teens charged with murdering a Las Vegas cyclist describes a deadly crime spree.

Nineteen people testified before the Clark County Grand Jury, resulting in a 14-count indictment against Jesus Ayala and Jzamir Keys.

Ayala, now 18, was 17 at the time of crimes. Keys is 16 years old. Both will be tried as adults.

The felony indictment involves seven victims, including Andreas Probst. The retired California police chief was killed on Aug. 14 while riding his bicycle near Azure Drive and Tenaya Way. Ayala and Keys are accused of using a stolen car to crash into Probst from behind, then leaving the scene.

Count three of the indictment involves victim Robert Knight, whose car the teens allegedly rammed just before hitting Probst.

Count four names victim Gary Heindlmary, who, like Probst, is over 60 years old. The indictment says Keys and Ayala tried to kill Heindlmary by intentionally hitting him.

The two teens also face a charge of residential burglary for breaking into a woman's home near Jones Boulevard and Gowan Road.

And the indictment includes three counts of grand theft auto for stealing cars — all of them Hyundais — from three female victims.

District Attorney Steve Wolfson told Channel 13 he's confident the cases will be consolidated in the next few weeks.

For now, they're separate. Ayala's preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 10. Keys is next expected to appear in court on Nov. 8.