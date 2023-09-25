Formal charges filed against teens accused of killing retired police chief Andreas Probst

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Prosecutors have now formally charged two teenagers with multiple felonies, including murder, in connection with the death of retired police chief Andreas Probst.

Jesus Ayala, 18, and Jzamir Keys, 16, are each charged with murder with the use of a deadly weapon, battery with the use of a deadly weapon, and attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon.

Ayala, now 18, was 17 at the time of the killing. He faces additional charges including failing to stop at the scene of a crash involving death or personal injury, leaving the scene of a crash, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a burglary tool.

District Attorney Steve Wolfson previously vowed he would seek to prosecute both teens in the adult court system.

Probst was riding a bicycle in the area of Azure Drive and Tenaya Way on Aug. 14 when a car approached him from behind and crashed into him.

Detectives with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said their investigation identified Ayala as the driver and Keys as the passenger. Police say the act was recorded on video that shows it was done intentionally.

The teens are suspected of using multiple stolen cars in a string of incidents prior to Probst's killing, LVMPD officials explained in a press conference announcing Keys' arrest.

Attempted murder charges against both Ayala and Keys stem from an incident near Fort Apache and Washburn roads, in which police said the teens hit another bicyclist with a stolen car. Police say Keys was the driver at the time of that incident, while Ayala sat in the passenger seat.

After that, police said the teens "intentionally struck" a driver on Tenaya Way near Centennial Parkway. That driver sustained minor injuries in the crash, and the battery charges against the two teens stem from that incident, per charging documents.

After hitting Probst with a stolen Hyundai sedan, police say the teens fled. The car, with Ayala inside, was recovered near Craig Road and Rancho Drive. At that time, Keys was no longer in the vehicle, according to police.

Both teens are expected to appear in court on Tuesday; Ayala at 8 a.m. and Keys at 8:30 a.m.

UP NEXT: How will bail be set for teens accused of killing retired chief Andreas Probst? Former prosecutor explains