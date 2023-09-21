Teens accused of killing Las Vegas bicyclist identified in court Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Jesus Ayala, 17, and Jzamir Keys, 16, have been identified as the two juveniles involved in the killing of a Las Vegas area bicyclist last month.

The two teens were in court Thursday following their arrests for open murder stemming from a string of hit-and-run crashes the pair are accused of committing in August.

Andreas Probst was run down on the road while cycling in a designated bike lane on August 14. Friends and family recently remembered the retired police officer at a ghost bike ceremony.

According to Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson, his office is "seeking certification to adult status of the juvenile perpetrator."

