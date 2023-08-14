Pedestrian injured following hit-and-run crash in northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are looking for a driver suspected of hitting and injuring a pedestrian in the northwest part of the valley.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a pedestrian was trying to cross the street near Tenaya Way and Centennial Parkway.

That was on Monday at 6:04 a.m.

Police said the pedestrian was taken to the hospital.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said the vehicle suspected to be involved in the crash was gone. However, investigators said they found the vehicle a few miles away.

Police said northbound and southbound Tenaya Way are closed from Centennial Parkway to Rome Boulevard while they investigate the incident.