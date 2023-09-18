DA: Juvenile who intentionally hit bicyclist could be charged as adult

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The 17-year-old accused of intentionally hitting and killing a cyclist could be charged as an adult.

On Monday, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said his office is "seeking certification to adult status of the juvenile perpetrator." While one is in custody, an investigation into the second perpetrator is "ongoing".

"I am confident that justice will be served in this matter once the investigation is complete and the appropriate charges have been filed," Wolfson said in a statement.

This is all related to an incident that happened on Aug. 14. At the time, police said a 64-year-old bicyclist, later identified as retired police chief Andreas Probst was hit and killed while riding his bike on Tenaya, north of Centennial Parkway, when he was struck from behind by a vehicle. That's when the vehicle took off before police found it and arrested the driver.

Investigators also stated the juvenile was driving away from another hit-and-run crash in a Hyundai, which had been stolen. Police said the teen was involved in several vehicle thefts that happened that day.

On Aug. 31, police provided an update saying a social media video showed this was "an intentional act". The 17-year-old is in police custody and is facing an open murder charge. However, he hasn't been publicly identified, as of Monday.

Members of the community came together on Sept. 7 to honor Probst. He had worked in law enforcement for 35 years and retired as Chief of the Bell, California Police Department.

"We will put together and set a white ghost bike in memorial of the fallen cyclist. It serves as a reminder for drivers to slow down and seems to have a healing purpose for the family. Just creating awareness and trying to humanize the rider. It was somebody's father, son, brother," Ghost Bikes Las Vegas co-founder Pat Treichel said at the time. "They made it very clear that Andreas would not want people sad or mourning over him. That might be out of our control but they were in favor of the memorial. They hoped it would serve as a visual for other people to put the phone down, slow down, don't drive under the influence."

Probst was laid to rest on Sept. 9 in Corona, California.