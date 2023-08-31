Social media video depicts hit-and-run was 'intentional act' by 17-year-old driver, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a 17-year-old is now facing additional charges related to open murder after a hit-and-run on Aug. 14.

Police said a 64-year-old bicyclist was struck by a vehicle in the area of Tenaya Way and Centennial Parkway Monday morning around 6:04 a.m. Police said the driver was a 17-year-old male juvenile, and he did not remain at the scene.

PREVIOUS: Juvenile involved in two hit-and-run crashes after stealing Hyundai, LVMPD says

Medical arrived, and police said the bicyclist was taken to UMC Trauma but was declared dead.

Police said they were later able to locate the vehicle and arrest the driver involved. LVMPD's Fatal Investigation Unit took over the investigation and booked him into the Clark County Juvenile Hall with charges related to the hit-and-run.

However, police provided an update saying social media video depicts that this incident was an "intentional act." Police reviewed the video on Tuesday.

Homicide detectives now took over the investigation and said the 17-year-old is now accused of open murder.

According to information previously sent by police, the 64-year-old bicyclist's death marked the 87th traffic-related fatality in the LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2023.

Police said the juvenile was fleeing from a previous hit-and-run crash in a Hyundai before striking the bicyclist. Police continued saying that the Hyundai was stolen, and police said the driver is associated with other vehicle thefts that happened Monday.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged by police to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.