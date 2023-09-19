Passenger arrested, accused of murder in hit-and-run killing of retired California police chief

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department provided an update on the murder of 64-year-old retired police chief Andreas Probst on Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Nicholas Farese and Probst's family are expected to hold the meeting at LVMPD's headquarters at 4:30 p.m.

Police first reported on Aug. 14 that a 64-year-old bicyclist, later identified as Probst, was hit and killed while riding his bike north of Tenaya Way and Centennial Parkway that morning. Probst was struck from behind by a vehicle that fled from the scene, police said.

Police said the driver was a 17-year-old juvenile who was speeding at the time and fleeing from a separate hit-and-run crash. Investigators said the driver of the stolen Hyundai was associated with other vehicle thefts.

LVMPD's Homicide Lieutenant Jason Johansson provided a chronological order of the vehicle thefts and other crashes that morning. Police said a 72-year-old bicyclist was riding northbound on Ft. Apache near Washburn and was struck by a car with the same suspects at 5:28 a.m.

This strike was also found to be done intentionally by police.

After striking the 72-year-old man, the two continue east on the other side of the US 95. They were spotted by a man driving a white Toyota Corolla near Azure and Tenaya. The suspects again intentionally struck the Corolla, only occupied by one man.

The man reported no injuries, according to police.

The two suspects continued to drive northbound on Tenaya, where they saw Probst riding in a designated bike lane and struck him while also recording the incident. Police clarified that the driver who hit Probst was the passenger of the hit-and-run at Washburn and Ft. Apache Road.

The vehicle that was used to hit Probst and the Corolla was later recovered. Afterward, police received a call about multiple stolen vehicles that were involved in an accident at James Bilburay and Balzar, and also a second vehicle that was located in the area of Craig and Rancho. Police were able to get the first vehicle with the driver in custody, but the passenger fled the area.

The passenger fled the area with a mask. However, police were able to identify him through other items of clothing and tattoos.

In an update on the case in late August, police said a new video had come to light that led investigators to conclude Probst's killing was "an intentional act." That video has since been shared widely on social media.

MORE: Social media video depicts hit-and-run was 'intentional act' by 17-year-old driver, Las Vegas police say

Homicide detectives took over the investigation, and the 17-year-old arrested in the case is now accused of open murder. On Monday, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said prosecutors are working to try the teen as an adult.

"I am confident that justice will be served in this matter once the investigation is complete and the appropriate charges have been filed," Wolfson said in a statement.

DA: Juvenile who intentionally hit bicyclist could be charged as adult

Community members gathered on Sept. 7 to honor Probst. He worked in law enforcement for 35 years and retired as Chief of the Bell, California Police Department.

Near where Probst was killed, Ghost Bikes Las Vegas placed a white "ghost bike" in his memory.

The goal of the flower-adorned white "ghost bikes" is to remind drivers to slow down and watch for cyclists, Ghost Bikes Las Vegas co-founder Pat Treichel told Channel 13 in a previous interview. Treichel added the bikes "seem to have a healing purpose for the family, just creating awareness and trying to humanize the rider."

"It was somebody's father, son, brother," Treichel said at the time. "They (Probst's family) made it very clear that Andreas would not want people sad or mourning over him. That might be out of our control, but they were in favor of the memorial. They hoped it would serve as a visual for other people to put the phone down, slow down, don't drive under the influence."

Remembering Andreas Probst: Father, husband, brother and friend

Probst was laid to rest on Sept. 9 in Corona, California.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged by police to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.