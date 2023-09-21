Friends of Andreas Probst share memories of retired police chief

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Family and friends are mourning the loss of Andreas Probst, the retired Bell, California police chief.

Probst was hit by a car and killed on Aug. 14 while cycling north on Tenaya near the intersection of Centennial Parkway. Metro police arrested two juveniles in connection to Probst’s killing.

Police said a video recorded by one of the suspects showed the act was intentional. That video has since been widely shared on social media.

“These kids, they have no respect for life,” said cyclist Jim Carrillo. “I didn’t know him personally, but it could’ve been any of us at any time.”

Carrillo bikes on valley roads every day and said watching the video put him in disbelief.

According to Probst’s family via LinkedIn, Probst worked in law enforcement for more than 35 years and made the transition to corporate security.

Just a few years ago, he was working at FedEx Trade Networks as a security manager.

“He was just very kind and helpful,” said former coworker Linda Vandenberg. “Whenever I or my team needed his assistance, he was very prompt. He would also tell us stories of how he worked in the police force.”

Vandenberg described Probst as kind and attentive.

“I would ask him how he was, and he would always say, ‘I’m living the dream. It’s another day of paradise,’” Vandenberg said.

Prosecutors are looking to charge the two arrested juveniles as adults. On Tuesday, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said at a briefing the case is at “Stage 2” in the criminal justice system, and he is confident the case will be sent to the adult system.

Metro also revealed in the briefing that the juveniles were reportedly involved in two other hit-and-runs within the last half hour before Probst’s incident.

The first occurred on Fort Apache and Washburn at about 5:30 a.m. on August 14th when police say the two juveniles intentionally hit a 72-year-old cyclist.

Then, police say the two juveniles switched positions in the car and headed eastbound, where they reportedly hit a white Corolla on Tenaya and Azure.

Anyone with more information about this incident can call the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521.