911 calls reveal string of crashes, stolen cars involved the morning of retired police chief's death

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released the 911 calls that outline a series of crimes leading up to the killing of retired California police chief Andreas Probst.

Police said Probst was killed the morning of Aug. 14 around 6:04 a.m. when a car approached him from behind and crashed into him. The two juveniles involved, Jesus Ayala, 18, and Jzamir Keys, 16, are accused of multiple crashes the same morning and are suspected of using multiple stolen cars in the string of incidents.

KTNV Jesus Ayala (left), 18, and Jzamir Keys (right), 16, face several felony charges, including open murder, in connection with the killing of retired police chief Andreas Probst, who was cycling in the northwest Las Vegas Valley when he was hit from behind by what police say was a stolen car. Ayala was 17 at the time but has since turned 18. Both Ayala and Keys are being prosecuted as adults.

CHARGED: Formal charges filed against teens accused of killing retired police chief Andreas Probst

The first set of calls started around 5:27 a.m. at Washburn and Ft. Apache roads. In a previous media briefing, police said a 72-year-old bicyclist was riding northbound on Ft. Apache near Washburn and was struck by a car with the same suspects involved in Probst's killing.

Below is the conversation between the bicyclist and dispatcher:

Caller: This car just ran me over on my bicycle

Operator: Where is the suspect vehicle?

Caller: It took off — dark SUV.

Operator: Do you need medical attention?

Caller: My knee hurts.

Operator: Medical is sent to your direction. You can always refuse, but if you were hit, you may need medical, but you can tell me yes or no."

Caller: Yeah, why not. The fender is here with my smashed bike. He ran me over on purpose. I was watching from my rearview. They got far to the right, and they were blowing the horn. My bike has blinking lights front and back. The plastic fender of the car is with me.

Operator: I'm so sorry this happened to you. Please stay out of the way. We have medical coming to you.

Caller: I hope that maybe the police can make a connection. He could have killed me.

In the calls provided, police called the bicyclist to confirm that an ambulance was at their location shortly after the initial call.

After striking the 72-year-old man, the two continued east on the other side of U.S. 95. They were spotted by a man driving a white Toyota Corolla near Azure Drive and Tenaya Way before police say the suspects intentionally sideswiped the Corolla, injuring its driver.

Around 6:03 a.m., the first call came in reporting the crash involving Probst. A woman is heard inside her apartment telling police that she believes a bicyclist "may be dead."

Operator: 911 emergency. Do you need police, fire or medical?

Caller: All three. A guy on a bike just got hit outside my apartment at Tenaya and Centennial.

Operator: What car was involved?

Caller: It looked like a black sedan.

Operator: Why do you think he's deceased? Is he not moving at all?

Caller: There are people by him just standing there. He looks like he's bleeding. No one is providing medical help or assistance. He's not moving.

MORE: Social media video depicts hit-and-run was 'intentional act' by 17-year-old driver, Las Vegas police say

An Apple Watch also called Metro police around 6:05 a.m. and provided officers with an emergency location after detecting that its owner was not responding to its watch after falling. Bystanders could be heard in the background of the Apple Watch's call to police. The dispatcher tried to talk to make contact with someone through the watch, but no one answered.

More calls were made in a matters of minutes. Around 6:13 a.m., drivers in the area started to make calls about a vehicle "only driving with three wheels" near Craig Road and Jones Boulevard.

Around 6:33 a.m., an official with Las Vegas Fire and Rescue informed police that there was a stolen Hyundai stuck running and could soon catch on fire. The caller told police that the ignition was torn up, and he was not able to turn it off.

The last set of calls was made to police around 7:37 a.m. for a car crash at James Bilbray and Balzar Avenue. Callers told police that they saw a car in an accident that could have been from a hit-and-run because no one was around.

Initial callers reported seeing a person flee from the crash with a ski mask, but most callers told police they did not see the actual crash happen.

Both teens are expected to appear in court on Tuesday; Ayala at 8 a.m. and Keys at 8:30 a.m.

UP NEXT: How will bail be set for teens accused of killing retired chief Andreas Probst? Former prosecutor explains