Teen suspects accused of intentionally killing retired police chief to remain in custody with no bail

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The two teen suspects accused of intentionally hitting and killing retired Bell, Cali. police chief Andreas Probst will remain in custody with no bail.

Jesus Ayala (18) and Jzamir Keys (16) appeared in separate courtrooms before a justice court judge on Tuesday. Ayala is being represented by public defender David Westbrook. Keys is being represented by family appointed attorney Dan Hill. Both defense counsels chose not to discuss bail arguments during Tuesday’s proceedings.

“What you saw this morning is both defendants being arraigned on the formal charges,” said Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson. “Both of these defendants have been charged with murder with use of deadly weapon, attempted murder with use of deadly weapon and a number of other felonies.”

Wolfson said because bail was not addressed for both defendants, the two will be held at no bail at least until the preliminary hearing.

“We will be seeking no bail continuously,” Wolfson said.

Currently, the two cases are filed separately because the suspects were booked separately. However, Wolfson said he is confident the case will be consolidated in the near future. As for the possibility of death penalty, Wolfson said it’s premature to comment.

“We have a process in place in considering whether or not to file a notice of death penalty,” Wolfson said. “That’s an extremely important process and it’s too early on to discuss that at this point.”

Ayala’s preliminary hearing date is scheduled for Oct. 10. Keys’ preliminary date is scheduled for Nov. 8th.

However, the possibility of the cases going to the grand jury is still open.

“We’re considering all our options,” Wolfson said. “The discussions of whether or not to take this to a grand jury will take place in the near future.”

Wolfson was joined in the court by the family of Probst Tuesday morning. He described the family as “strong and attentive.”

“They’re good people,” Wolfson said. “They loved their husband and father and that’s why they’re attending every court appearance.”

