Teens facing murder charges in killing of retired police chief can’t face death penalty or life without parole

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The two teen suspects accused of hitting and killing retired California police chief Andreas Probst are just beginning their journey through the legal system.

The pair are facing charges in the adult judicial system, but there are still some sentencing limitations shielding them.

For weeks, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson has been vocal about the murder of Probst and holding those responsible to the maximum punishment allowed by law.

Wolfson said he’s assured the family he will deliver justice but said he’s also been honest about what the law permits.

“I’ve told them what to expect. I’ve told them that the criminal justice system is not necessarily efficient all the time,” said Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson.

PREVIOUS: Passenger arrested, accused of murder in hit-and-run killing of retired California police chief

The teens charged with murder in the killing of Probst are 18-year-old Jesus Ayala, who was 17 at the time of the crime, and 16-year-old Jzamir Keys.

The crime happened Monday morning when Probst was cycling in the northwest valley and was hit by a car from behind. Police said Ayala was the driver and Keys the passenger.

Metro Police also said a video recorded by Keys showed the act was intentional.

According to Ayala’s arrest report, Ayala told an investigator he expected to be “out in 30 days” and just get a “slap on the wrist” because of his age.

While that won’t be the case, Wolfson said Nevada law prevents them from receiving some of the most severe punishments.

“What Nevada law provides is that if the offenses were committed when they were juveniles, meaning under the age of 18, they are ineligible for the death penalty and a sentence of life without the possibility of parole,” said Wolfson. “Both these juveniles are presumed innocent at this point. It is a burden that the state has to prove that they're guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. If they're found guilty of first-degree murder, then they are looking at a life sentence with parole eligibility after 20 years.”

Currently, both of the teens are in separate cases, but Wolfson said he is confident the cases will be consolidated in the next couple weeks.

Ayala’s preliminary hearing date is scheduled for October 10. Keys's is scheduled for November 8.