Teens accused of killing police chief plead not guilty

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The two teens accused of killing a retired California police chief in August appeared in court together for the first time.

Jesus Ayala, now 18, and Jzamir Keys, 16, were arraigned by Judge Tierra Jones on Wednesday morning, where both teens entered "not guilty" pleas.

Ayala is facing 14 charges, and Keys is facing 13 — including homicide, residential burglary, and grand theft auto — after a grand jury handed down an indictment earlier this month. Nineteen people testified before the jury, as 13 Investigates previously reported.

The indictment details the deadly crime spree the two teens engaged inbefore intentionally hitting and killing 60-year-old retired California police chief Andreas Probst. The teens are accused of stealing three vehicles, all of which were Hyundais, and breaking into a woman's home in the northwest valley.

Ayala is being represented by David Westbrook, a public defender, and Keys is being represented by private attorney Dan Hill, who was hired by the family. During Wednesday's proceedings, Westbrook raised concerns about the trial's publicity.

Westbrook pointed out an unanswered request for the time, date, and location of the grand jury proceedings. He claims he found out his client was indicted after "four media outlets reached out to him for comment."

He added, "I don't want to be in a situation [when] it comes to trial time in this case, and we can't find unbiased jurors because everyone has been informed all along the way of the state's perception of the defendants."

Judge Jones responded by telling Westbrook to further detail those allegations in filed motions.

The teens are due back in court on Tuesday, October 24, 2023.