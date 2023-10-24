‘It’s not that serious.’ Video shows teen joking with Metro officer after hit-and-run that killed retired cop

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Grand jury evidence reveals more details of what led up to the killing of retired California police chief Andreas Probst on August 14.

A grand jury returned an indictment earlier this month against the teens accused of targeting cyclists and a car driver in a deadly crime spree in the Northwest valley. Metro Police said the teen suspects are 18-year-old Jesus Ayala and 16-year-old Jzamir Keys.

Eight videos and dozens of images were presented to a Clark County grand jury as evidence.

During their nearly hour long rampage involving three different stolen cars, police said the teens recorded each incident.

One of the videos shows the first incident on Fort Apache near Washburn where the teens are accused of hitting and injuring a 72-year-old cyclist.

You can hear one of teens say ‘bump him, bump him’ in the video and then laughing after impact.

Just a half hour later, on Tenaya Way and Azure, another video shows one of the teens saying ‘pit maneuver him’ before hitting a Toyota Corolla in traffic before heading northbound on Tenaya.

Just moments later, the video appear to show the teens yelling ‘hit his ass’ and running over Probst who was cycling in a bike lane. This video which police said was recorded by Keys went viral after being posted on social media.

“The laughing, them saying ‘get his ass’- all of that has haunted me ever since,” said Taylor Probst, the daughter of Andreas Probst, to ABC News.

LVMPD Screenshot from LVMPD body cam footage of the arrest of Jesus Ayala

The grand jury also saw Metro body cam footage revealing the interaction between Ayala and an officer during his arrest. Ayala appears to be joking around and even making requests at the time.

“Are you sure you already found the person who did it?” said Ayala to the officer in the beginning of the interaction.

“I got him in my car,” the officer replied back.

“I don’t know what you’re talking about,” said Ayala.

“It’s okay. We got so much surveillance footage,” said the officer back.

Ayala then repeatedly asks how long he will be detained and is jovial about the situation. He even asks the officer to get him something to eat saying he is hungry.

“Is it really that serious?” Ayala asked the officer.

“Yeah it is,” the officer replied back.

“Supposedly for me crashing a car?” said Ayala.

“It’s a lot worse than that,” said the officer.

The officer tells Ayala he will probably be sentenced to 20 to 30 years in prison.

“I’m not lying or being dramatic,” said the officer. “I don’t understand why you choose this life. I mean you’re like 17. You have your whole life ahead of you. You already got some face tattoos. You’re already committing some crimes. Like, why?”

Ayala seemingly expects easier treatment as a juvenile. He was 17 on the day of the crimes.

“You think this juvenile sh** is going to do something? I’ll be out in 30 days. I bet you,” said Ayala.

“You might be out of juvenile, but you’ll be moved over to adult jail because of how bad it is,” said the officer.

“Just a fu***** hit and run. Slap on the wrist,” said Ayala. “Why you got to lie and say it’s something serious? It’s not that serious.”

Ayala is represented by public defender David Westbrook who told Channel 13 he plans to file a writ of habeas corpus which challenges the grand jury indictment.

Keys is represented by Dan Hill who was hired by the family.

The pair will be back in court Tuesday morning when their trial dates will be set.