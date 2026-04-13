Suspect held on no bail in Las Vegas car theft that led to deadly crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Jail records have identified the suspect in a deadly car theft and kidnapping case in Las Vegas.

Channel 13 was in the courtroom when 55-year-old Harold Vance Allen was scheduled to make his initial appearance on Sunday. Allen did not appear in court, but the judge set no bail in his case and ordered him back in court on Tuesday, April 14.

Allen was arrested after a deadly chain of events that began in the parking lot of a business in the 4000 block of West Charleston Boulevard, according to information from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

WATCH | Lt. Monique Rodriguez shared initial details of the investigation on Saturday:

FULL BRIEFING: Car theft and kidnapping leads to fatal crash near Charleston and Decatur, says LVMPD

Lt. Monique Rodriguez called it a crime of opportunity that led to the death of a passenger inside a black Hyundai sedan on Saturday. As of this report, the victim has not been publicly identified by the Clark County coroner.

According to information from police, the victim was napping in the passenger seat of the sedan while the driver had gone into a nearby business. A man got into the driver's seat of the car, with the passenger still inside, and sped away, police said.

The car rammed into the back of a silver minivan and then collided with a pole.

Police say the passenger sustained critical injuries and was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The driver, since identified through jail records as Allen, sustained minor injuries and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

Allen is being held in jail for open murder, kidnapping, grand larceny of a motor vehicle and attempted murder, according to jail records reviewed by Channel 13 on Sunday.

We'll continue to follow updates on this case and bring you new information on air and online as we learn more.