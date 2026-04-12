Car theft and kidnapping lead to fatal crash near Charleston and Decatur, says LVMPD

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — "Crime of opportunity."

Those are the words police used to describe an auto theft that resulted in a kidnapping, crash, and one person dead Saturday evening.

It happened around 11 a.m. in the 4000 block of Charleston Boulevard, between Valley View and Decatur, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Authorities were responding to the report of a crash with injuries involving a black Hyundai Sonata and a silver minivan.

Lt. Monique Rodriguez said that a man was apparently in the shopping center parking lot taking a nap inside the black Hyundai while it was still running.

Watch the full briefing from Rodriguez here:

FULL BRIEFING: Car theft and kidnapping leads to fatal crash near Charleston and Decatur, says LVMPD

Authorities believe the driver of the vehicle had gone into the store, while the man was sitting in the passenger seat.

While the driver was inside the store, a suspect got into the vehicle and took the car with the passenger still inside.

As the suspect sped away, he hit the back of the silver minivan, police said.

The suspect received minor injuries in the crash and was taken to a local hospital.

The passenger in the Hyundai was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries. Unfortunately, he was later pronounced deceased.

The driver of the minivan reported minor injuries, and the passenger didn't report any injuries, but both were still taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

Rodriguez said the suspect will face charges of open murder and kidnapping.

