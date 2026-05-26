Former Raiders running back Josh Jacobs arrested, faces five charges

BROWN COUNTY, WI (KTNV) — Former Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was arrested in Wisconsin on Tuesday and faces five charges, including felony strangulation and suffocation.
The 28-year-old is also charged with battery, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property and intimidation, all misdemeanors, according to Brown County jail records.
The details surrounding the allegations were not immediately available. According to ESPN, the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department responded to a domestic violence incident involving Jacobs on Saturday.
The current Green Bay Packers running back is being represented by Las Vegas-based attorneys David Chessnoff, Richard Schonfeld and Clarence Duchac, who provided Channel 13 with the following statement:
"Josh vehemently denies the allegations, and this matter is in the early stages of investigation with important evidence that has not yet been made public. We ask for fairness and restraint while the judicial process takes its course."
Jacobs was a first-round pick of the Raiders in 2019, spending five seasons with the organization before signing as a free agent with the Packers in 2024.
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