Federal charges for property manager connected to Las Vegas illegal biolab dropped

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Ori Solomon, the property manager arrested in connection with an illegal biolab at a Las Vegas short-term rental, is no longer facing federal charges.

Channel 13 learned that Solomon's federal charges were dismissed without prejudice; however, he still faces a criminal charge in Clark County for the improper disposal of hazardous waste.

Channel 13 senior reporter Mary Kielar explains what we know about him and how investigators believe he was involved:

Who is Ori Solomon? What we know about property manager arrest in Las Vegas biolab case

This all stems from an investigation after local and federal officials discovered what has been called an illegal biological lab inside a home he managed near Washington Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard.

Drone video shows law enforcement searching the home in late January:

Drone video: Law enforcement search of suspected Las Vegas biolab

Investigators recovered suspected biological materials and lab equipment.

Solomon's federal charges came after authorities found multiple firearms at his residence during a search on Jan. 31, 2026. An Israeli citizen in the U.S. on a non-immigrant visa, Solomon is not allowed to possess firearms. Prosecutors say multiple guns were seized from his home, according to an affidavit obtained by Channel 13.

The owner of the property where the suspected lab was found, Jia Bei Zhu, was recently found guilty of fraudulently selling more than a million COVID tests for nearly $4 million through his Fresno-based company Universal Meditech Inc.

As of this report, Solomon is due back in Las Vegas Justice Court on June 4.