Arrest report shares new details in fatal stabbing on Peach Orchard Road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) has provided additional information following a fatal stabbing in Sunrise Manor on May 21.

In Channel 13's initial report of this story, we shared with you that one person died, and that Eder Casterjon was arrested on charges of open murder with a deadly weapon.

Through an arrest report we obtained from Metro police, we're learning new details about this incident.

Inside the arrest report

LVMPD responded to a call for service on May 21 around 11:31 p.m. regarding an individual suffering from stab wounds in the 6300 block of Peach Orchard Road.

Upon their arrival, police detained Eder near the front of the residence, and entered the backyard to provide aid to the victim, who was later identified as Eder's brother, Arturo.

Arturo was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead around 12:03 a.m. on May 22. Following a preliminary examination, it was determined that Arturo had sustained about "26 sharp force trauma injuries... to his upper right arm, left chest, left arm, head, and back," according to LVMPD.

Through an electronic search warrant, police were able to search Eder and the residence. Inside the downstairs bedroom, which was later identified as Eder's bedroom, a bloody folding knife was found. Police also located a "puddle of blood... on the dirt" in the backyard.

Witness interviews

Early that morning, Metro held an interview with the mother of the two brothers, and learned that the two resided with her at the home, along with her two adult daughters. Arturo had recently moved back in, and was sleeping in the living room.

Prior to the incident, the brothers had fought about Eder allegedly leaving the bathroom dirty. One sister asked Arturo to stop arguing with his brother. About three minutes later, she saw them "standing close together, in what she believed to be a physical altercation."

The mother called for her daughters to help before returning to the backyard, where she said she saw the brothers on the ground. Police said the mother noticed blood on Arturo, who sounded like he was struggling to breathe, and blood on Eder's hands.

A witness at an event in a neighboring residence told police that he heard "a woman screaming in Spanish that her son had been stabbed," before looking over the wall of the backyard to see the mother holding Arturo. During that time, Eder had apparently said "I didn't want to do it, but I had to do it."

The witness and others at that nearby residence directed LVMPD to Eder before Eder's arrest.

What Eder shared with police

In an interview with police, Eder said the family would argue often with each other, and "described Arturo as verbally aggressive"

Leading up to the stabbing in the backyard, Eder told police he did quarrel with Arturo about the bathroom, and took a knife with him as he entered the backyard. Eder called Arturo to the backyard, where he said the two fought again. He told police he was afraid and believed Arturo would tackle him before he stabbed his brother.

Eder was arrested by LVMPD for one count of open murder with a deadly weapon.